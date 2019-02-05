



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank in Palo Alto on Monday evening.

The robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo at 505 California Ave. around 5:30 p.m., police said, when a suspect entered the branch and gave a teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money by a teller, then left the branch, walking northwest through a parking lot, according to police. He wasn’t located by officers in a subsequent search with assistance from a K-9 unit.

Police said the teller didn’t see a weapon on the suspect and nobody was injured during the robbery, the first in the city since 2017.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and a goatee. At the time of the robbery he was sporting a black beanie with eyeglasses, dark pants and a red rain jacket with a gray-hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (650) 329-2413. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text (650) 383-8984, email paloalto@tipnow.org or download the agency’s mobile app at www.bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or www.bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

