SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What began as a camping trip in the wilds of Mendocino County quickly turned into a battle for survival for Maia Herman-Kitami and her boyfriend Carlos Hernandez.

The trees quickly became enveloped in a blinding snowstorm that swept into the forest over the weekend. Their jeep was quickly buried by several feet of snow.

“Safe and Sound. So grateful for everyone and everything,” Herman-Kitami posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday.



Photo courtesy of Jason Logan

The couple went camping Wednesday in Alder Springs, a subsection of the Mendocino National Forest. They were supposed to return home Friday. When they didn’t show up by Saturday, their family reported them missing.

Search crews used a helicopter to comb through the snowy forest. But the couple was not located.

Alicia Logan said she sent her father a text describing the couple’s plight.

“I sent my dad a text telling him about this missing couple from SF,” Logan wrote on her Facebook page. “Shortly after he called me saying he would load up the the sleds and go looking, if Jason wanted to go. So My husband and Dad went out to Mendocino National Forest on Snow Machines to try and locate the missing couple.”

After 4 1/2 hours and 20 miles, they found the missing couple on Monday.

“They found them!,” Logan posted along with several photos. “Thankfully my dad owns the sleds and Jason who is a Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy had his radio and was able to to tell the department the 2 have been found! Jason and my dad are not with search and rescue. They did this on their own.”

The couple was a bit cold but otherwise okay.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to search for us,” Herman-Kitami posted on Facebook. “The fact that search and rescue, multiple sheriffs counties, and countless locals searched for us is absolutely amazing. Not only that but thank you to the hundreds of people who were ready to come out to willows if their search was unsuccessful. It is thanks to you all that me and Carlos are safe.”