



WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — More than 20 people will be guests of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) as President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at the Capitol Tuesday evening.

Here are the individuals who will attend the address as Pelosi’s special guests, according to a list provided by her office to CNN:

Transgender service members and OutServe-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network and SPART*A representatives Capt. Jennifer Peace and Maj. Ian Brown, US Army

Jeremy Butler, the COO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

New Jersey State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim

Charlie Mirsky, co-founder & political director of March For Our Lives

Mattie Scott, the president of San Francisco Brady Campaign

Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles

José Andrés, the renowned chef who recently provided free meals to furloughed workers during and after the partial government shutdown

Chef Tyler Florence

Leana Wen, the president of Planned Parenthood

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, the executive director/CEO and co-founder of MomsRising

Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association

Leo Gerard, the president of the United Steelworkers

Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union

Doug McCarron, the president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America

Richard Trumka, the president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations

Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi, like her fellow members of Congress, is able to invite guests to attend the event. And like the guests of her colleagues, those who will attend the speech at her invitation are sure to garner their own attention as they serve as representatives of various subject matters and policy areas that Pelosi is aiming to shed light on via their presence.

Other Notable State Of The Union Invites From Bay Area Lawmakers:

Sen. Kamala Harris announced last week she was inviting Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic controller who was furloughed during the 35-day government shutdown and who lost her home in a 2017 Southern California wildfire.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) invited Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida and an organizer of the March For Our Lives.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) invited Maria Mendoza-Sanchez, a nurse from Oakland who was deported but was able to secure an H-1B visa through her employer and return after a 16 month separation.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) invited Shaima Swileh and her husband, Ali Hassan. Swileh, from Yemen, was barred from seeing Hassan and her ailing 2-year-old son in Oakland due to the Trump administration travel ban. Swileh was able to receive a waiver from the State Department to be with her son before he died.

The State of the Union Address will air at 6 p.m. on KPIX 5, followed by the Democratic response.

