



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and singer John Legend will join former President Barack Obama in Oakland later this month for an Obama Foundation initiative, the former President’s organization announced Tuesday.

The event slated for February 18-20 at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center has been dubbed MBK Rising, and was billed by the foundation as the “first national convening” for Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an effort aimed at boosting boys and young men of color.

The Bay Area event will mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the initiative, the foundation said, which Obama started following the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Curry teamed up with Obama in 2016 for a video as part of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and, along with his teammates, met with Obama in Washington last month, as the Warriors once again did not meet with President Donald Trump following their NBA championship.

Legend was a major supporter of Obama’s from his initial presidential bid, and he performed at the White House during Obama’s presidency.

Tuesday’s announcement from the Obama Foundation said the former President, Curry and Legend — as well as a slew of other speakers — would appear in Oakland to celebrate efforts to reduce youth violence, build mentorship programs and improve “life outcomes for boys and young men of color.” The announcement said also that Obama and Curry would hold a town hall in Oakland.

The three-day event will also be live streamed on the foundation’s website.

