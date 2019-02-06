  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Fatal crash, Pacheco, Pedestrian

PACHECO (CBS SF) – A man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the Pacheco area of unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. in the vicinity of Aspen Drive and Brown Drive.

Emergency crews found the pedestrian to be unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8:05 a.m.

Investigators believe he walked into the roadway, directly in the path of a southbound Nissan Cube, and the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Contra Costa California Highway Patrol in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

