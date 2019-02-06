



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new report released Wednesday from the state’s health department has declared the Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco free of all radiological, health and safety hazards.

The report was certified by independent radiological experts.

Environmental groups have been engaged in legal battles with Tetra Tech, the contractor hired by the U.S. Navy to clean up the old shipyard.

They accuse the company of doing a shoddy job and falsifying soil sample records.

Last October, the U.S. Department of Justice notified a federal court in San Francisco that it plans to take over three previously sealed false claims lawsuits filed by whistleblowers against Tetra Tech, which the U.S. Navy hired to clean up the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard.

According to court documents, the government’s “complaint will allege that Tetra Tech presented false claims to the United States in connection with its role at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, San Francisco, California, in testing soil and scanning buildings for the purpose of radiological remediation.”

Tetra Tech says it stands by its work and blamed any problems with testing on two rogue employees.