SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly igniting a fire in a home, attempting to run over a firefighter, starting a high-speed chase and asking officers to shoot him, according to police.

The sequence of events started around 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue, Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said. The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Troy Jordan, approached firefighters and became combative. Mahurin said it is still unclear what Jordan told fire crews when he first approached them.

Police said when fire crews asked for assistance from officers, Jordan, driving a Mercedes, allegedly attempted to run over a firefighter and left northbound on Mendocino Avenue, where patrol vehicles started a pursuit. Jordan reached speeds of around 65 mph on city streets and ran at least one stop sign, according Mahurin.

Jordan ended up pulling into to the driveway of a home in the 900 block of Crest Drive, got of his vehicle and asked officers to shoot him, Mahurin said. Jordan was eventually taken into custody without further incident, but he allegedly threatened to kill several officers.

After Jordan was detained, smoke started billowing from the open front door of the residence. According to Mahurin, officers noticed a small fire in the main hallway of the residence, which was extinguished by police.

Although the Santa Rosa Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, Mahurin said police believe Jordan caused the fire, then went to approach officers at the hotel.

Jordan has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.