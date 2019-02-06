SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A big rig tanker got a flat tire while driving on Interstate 280 Northbound in San Jose and then burst into flames on Wednesday evening, according to the CHP.

All lanes were closed at around 8:08 p.m. The vehicle was a two-trailer big rig with an 8,000-gallon gas tanker behind it. The vehicle caught on fire at the Lawrence Expressway exit.

San Jose Fire Department received the call at 7:50 p.m. The fire is under control and hazmat crews are now checking if the tanker is leaking any further gas.

A Sigalert was issued at 8:05 p.m. Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Saratoga Ave and southbound traffic was being diverted at Lawrence Expressway. Traffic was said to be backed up as far as I-880.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the accident.

UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Fire on North and Southbound I-280 North of Saratoga Ave in San Jose. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 7, 2019

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway. There were no reported injuries as of 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing breaking news update. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.