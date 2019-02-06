SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A big rig tanker got a flat tire while driving on Interstate 280 Northbound in San Jose and then burst into flames on Wednesday evening, according to the CHP.
All lanes were closed at around 8:08 p.m. The vehicle was a two-trailer big rig with an 8,000-gallon gas tanker behind it. The vehicle caught on fire at the Lawrence Expressway exit.
San Jose Fire Department received the call at 7:50 p.m. The fire is under control and hazmat crews are now checking if the tanker is leaking any further gas.
A Sigalert was issued at 8:05 p.m. Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Saratoga Ave and southbound traffic was being diverted at Lawrence Expressway. Traffic was said to be backed up as far as I-880.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the accident.
There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway. There were no reported injuries as of 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing breaking news update. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates and information.