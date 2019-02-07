  • KPIX 5On Air

TRACY (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two prison inmates have been treated after one was shot by a guard and another stabbed during a recreational yard attack at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says two inmates armed with home-made weapons attacked a third man Thursday afternoon on a basketball court. The victim was stabbed in the head and chest.

When the attackers ignored orders to stop, a tower guard fired a rifle shot, wounding one of them.

Inmates in the Recreation Yard

Inmates walk in a recreation yard at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy in 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo)

The wounded inmates were treated at a hospital and released for return to the prison.

The second attacker was treated at the prison for a cut to his hand.

There’s no word on what prompted the attack.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

