TRACY (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two prison inmates have been treated after one was shot by a guard and another stabbed during a recreational yard attack at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says two inmates armed with home-made weapons attacked a third man Thursday afternoon on a basketball court. The victim was stabbed in the head and chest.
When the attackers ignored orders to stop, a tower guard fired a rifle shot, wounding one of them.
The wounded inmates were treated at a hospital and released for return to the prison.
The second attacker was treated at the prison for a cut to his hand.
There’s no word on what prompted the attack.
