SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Customers of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo bank are experiencing outages in online banking and mobile app services Thursday morning.

According to the bank’s social media accounts, the outage was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. Pacific Time. The bank attributed it to “systems issues” due to a power shutdown at one of their facilities after smoke was detected.

The bank has apologized to customers and said they were attempting to restore services as soon as possible. As of 10 a.m., online banking services remained unavailable.

Wells Fargo, one of the nation’s largest banks, also experienced a similar outage to their online services on February 1st.

More details to come.

