ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A man armed with a knife assaulted an Island High School student in the school’s bathroom Friday morning, leading to a police search and shelter in place orders for a number of Alameda schools.

Officials said 10 schools in west Alameda were ordered to shelter in place for about an hour while police investigated. That shelter in place order had been lifted late Friday morning, according to the Alameda Unified School District.

The suspect approached the student around 8:45 a.m.

“A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled,” Alameda police wrote in a news release.

The student suffered minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.

Police hadn’t said if he had been apprehend mid-day Friday and didn’t immediately return a call asking for more information.

Besides Island High School, the schools that were ordered to shelter in place were Encinal High School, Paden Elementary School, Ruby Bridges Elementary School, Woodstock Child Development Center, Alameda Adult School, Alameda Science and Technology Institute, Academy of Alameda, Nea Community Learning Center and Alameda Community Learning Center.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.