STOCKTON (CBS SF) — An Oakland teenager was arrested early Friday after a California Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a deadly crash on a Stockton street, authorities said.

The CHP said the incident began around 3 a.m. when an officer to make traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado on northbound I-5 south of March Lane for a speeding violation.

The truck failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued on city streets.

Eventually, the truck was southbound on Quail Lakes Dr. approaching red light at the intersection with March Lane. It continued through the intersection against a red light and collided with other three vehicles.

The Oakland teen was taken into custody while officers and emergency crews attended to those injured in the crash. Unfortunately, one of those injured died at the scene. Two others suffered major and minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The 17-year-old also was injured and transported to the hospital.

Investigators discovered the truck was stolen in Stockton that had not yet been reported at the time of the collision. The investigation was ongoing.

