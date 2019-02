CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — SWAT officers surrounded a Denny’s Restaurant in Campbell early Friday in a tense standoff with an armed gunman who was barricaded inside.

The standoff began around 6 a.m. at the Denny’s located in the 2000 block of South Bascom Ave. Police said they believe the suspected gunman was the only one inside the restaurant.

The standoff has shut down traffic in both north and southbound lanes of Bascom Ave from Campbell to Dry Creek.