SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) – Wells Fargo bank on Friday was attempting to recover from a massive outage that impacted online banking, mobile apps and ATMs, but many customers still reported issues for a second day.

“We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns,” the San Francisco-based bank said in a statement Thursday night.

The bank said ATM services have been restored and that mobile and online banking as operational “with the exception of some features” that they were in the process of restoring. Phone services are available, but the bank acknowledged customers may deal with longer than usual delays.

Wells has also apologized and said any fees that customers incur because of the outage would be reversed.

Meanwhile, Wells customers took to social media describing a host of issues Friday, from being unable to access online banking, to direct deposits not posting to accounts.

Alright @WellsFargo once your "contained issue" is resolved I will be moving every account I have at Wells Fargo elsewhere. A mason jar in the backyard seems like a much better option at this time. #DontFWithMyMoney — Tracy Erickson (@ILoveMyRicky10) February 8, 2019

My direct deposit did not come through this morning. Yall need to fix this asap! — M 🇭🇹 (@Houseofseb) February 8, 2019

When will you reply to customers? We've been trying to get ahold of your for more than 28.5 hours via twitter, email, and phone. You have our money. Locked it away from us. And won't reply at all. This sounds like you are up to your very shady practices again. — Brad Geddes (@bgtheory) February 8, 2019

Business news network CNBC reported that the incident happened at a data center in Shoreview, Minnesota around 5 a.m. CST Thursday and was under control starting at 9 a.m. Wells Fargo did not comment on the data center’s location or the possible source of the smoke at the facility.

The bank said physical branches are open Friday.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.