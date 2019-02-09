PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized Saturday morning in a crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 1 in Pacifica, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Prius was first reported driving southbound in northbound lanes of the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. Near Clarendon Road, the Prius collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado, the CHP said.

A man riding in the back seat of the Prius was ejected and killed, and a woman in the front seat also died in the crash, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz. Their names have not been released.

A man driving the Prius was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two people who were in the Silverado were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Diaz said.

As of 8 a.m., all lanes of northbound state Highway 1 were still closed, with traffic being diverted to Sharp Park Road.

The CHP estimates the freeway will reopen at 10 a.m.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed