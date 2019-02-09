HOLLYWOOD (KPIX) – Musicians Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur and Charlie Musselwhite call the Bay Area home. All three are up for the same Grammy for ‘Best Traditional Blues Album.’

Elvin and his “Big Fun Trio” are nominated for “Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here.”

The title track is look at state of affairs in Washington D.C.

Maria is nominated for her tribute to the late New Orleans singer “Blue Lu Barker.”

“Blue Lu” was famous for writing risque songs.

Charlie Musselwhite is nominated with his friend, musician Ben Harper for “No Mercy In This Land.”

Harper wrote the title track after he heard about the murder of Charlie’s mother. A neighbor’s son killed her to steal a few valuables. She was 93.

All the nominees are thrilled young people are now listening to their music.

On top of that, they all know and like each other.

“It feels good every time,” said Elvin.

“I’m flattered and honored and happy to be in the game,” said Charlie.

Adds Maria, “May the best guy or gal win.”