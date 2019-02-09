STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Pier 43 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco. (Bing Maps Image)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/BCN/AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found floating Saturday morning in San Francisco Bay near Pier 43, police said.

Police officer Adam Lobsinger said someone spotted the body in the water around 7 a.m. and called authorities.

He said medical examiners took custody of the body to determine the woman’s identity, cause of death and how long she was in the water.

