CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A pilot died when a small plane crashed into Mount Diablo, Friday night.

The plane was flying from Hayward to Lincoln, California.

The pilot’s family notified authorities when the aircraft did not land as scheduled. The exact time of the crash has yet to be determined.

The burned wreckage of the single engine Mooney M20 was spotted off Summit Road, about two miles southwest of the peak of Mt. Diablo.

The Contra Costa County coroner was called to the scene, inside Mount Diablo State Park, according to California State Parks Police spokeswoman Gloria Sandoval.

Federal Aviation Agency spokesperson Ian Gregor told KPIX that officials believe only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.