SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Fire crews rescued two kayakers who fell into the storm swollen waters of the San Lorenzo River in the area of Paradise Park Saturday evening, authorities said.

The Santa Cruz fire department was contacted around 5:26 p.m. by a person who said he and a friend had fallen out of the kayak and his friend trapped underwater.

The caller said he was able to free the victim and was performing CPR.

Fire crews arrived in the area and began searching for the kayakers, but they were hampered because the caller’s cellphone call was dropped several times. GPS technology was used to pinpoint the location and guide rescuers to the kayakers.

“Extricating both patients presented multiple challenges with steep mountain sides, rapidly moving water and darkness,” battalion chief Daniel Kline said in the news release. “The crews used several technical rope-rescue systems and patient-packing equipment to complete the extrication as safely as possible.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There condition was not known on Sunday morning.

Kline said CPR may have played a significant role in “what we hope will be a positive outcome for this patient.”