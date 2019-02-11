STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
By Juliette Goodrich
Filed Under:Arroyo Creek, Erosion, Pleasanton, Storm

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – Pleasanton residents living atop an eroded hillside were braced for the upcoming storm.

On Monday, geologists were in the Arroyo de la Laguna creek surveying the ongoing erosion and doing measurements along the bank. The concern is over the fast moving Arroyo creek and what it might do to the hillside.

The Army Corps of Engineers has spent months trying to reinforce the hillside, even adding new vegetation, in an effort to create a web of roots The roots will eventually hold the stream bank soil together.

The hillside also has a number of reinforcements now.

Kent Liu’s home sits on a hillside above Arroyo Creek. He says some of his backyard has eroded.

Although a new round of rain is on its way later this week, neighbors say they aren’t as worried as they were this time last year.

When asked if he feels nervous, Liu said, “I feel comfortable.”

Juliette Goodrich

