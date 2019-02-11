STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Stanford University, Student

STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford University officials said a graduate engineering student was found dead Monday morning in the college’s Paul G. Allen Building.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the university at about 10 a.m. for an investigation into the death of a man, sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Michael Low said.

Sheriff’s officials are referring other questions to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office, which was not releasing the name of the person Monday night.

University public safety officials said no threat exists for anyone in the school community.

Jennifer Widom, Frederick Emmons Terman dean of the School of Engineering, said, “I know I speak for all of us here at Stanford in offering our sympathies to the individual’s family, loved ones, fellow students and friends.”

Widom said and investigation into the student’s death is underway. She said the county medical examiner is getting in touch with the student’s family and until that is done the student’s name won’t be released.

Comments
  1. Michael Greenlee says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Terrible piece of reporting. Was it a student dorm? Was the death suspicious and any signs of foul play?

