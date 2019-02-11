SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Three residents were treated for minor burns early Monday after a smoky fire heavily damaged a Santa Clara home, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 6:24 a.m. to the 2300 block of Silveria Court and found heavy flames and thick clouds of smoke coming from a two-story house.

Crews attacked the fire inside the home and extinguished it. It had spread to both the first and second floors, according to the Santa Clara Fire Department.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.