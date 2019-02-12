STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two thieves wearing black ski masks drove into a Berkeley gas station early Tuesday, connected an ATM machine to their SUV and drove off — a brazen robbery captured on the station’s surveillance cameras.

A station attendant told KPIX 5 that the incident took place at a Mobil gas station located at 950 University Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a gray Chevy Tahoe pull into the station. Two men wearing ski masks get out of the vehicle and use a chain to hook up the ATM. A third person wearing a red sweatshirt is in the vehicle.

The thieves rip the ATM away from the building’s exterior and then flee the station in the SUV that was reported to be stolen in nearby Albany. They were last seen going south on Eighth Street from University Avenue.

The suspects and the vehicle remain at large.

