SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors want to build a hotel in San Francisco’s Mission Bay. If approved it would be attached to the $1 billion Chase Center Arena.

A spokesperson for the Warriors confirms it would be a Starwood Property with 142 rooms, 25 luxury condominiums, and space for a retail outlet below.

“I’m hoping they really do commit to transportation for everybody so we’re not stuck in a gridlock mess,” Bridget O’Keeffe said.

People who work nearby have watched Mission Bay change over the past decade.

“It was all dirt lots, and shipyards — this was all clear,” said Eddy Sterling.

Most worry about construction making their commutes longer and say they want to be included in public comment at City Hall.

“I know the community is very worried about not having a say or at least some part in the planning,” said O’Keeffe.

The Warriors committed $29 million ahead of the project to traffic improvements. The team says it will garner $14 million in tax revenue annually for San Francisco.

No architect has been hired, so therefore no design plan is available, but the team is in talks with the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure that would have to approve the project going forward.

In a statement, the OCII said it’s “proud of our role in working with the Golden State Warriors to bring the Chase Center to Mission Bay, and we look forward to working with the Warriors organization as they explore adding a hotel element to this already dynamic and exciting project.”

The Board of Supervisors will have to approve the project. If that happens the Warriors want construction to start in 2021 and finish by 2023.