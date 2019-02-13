MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking earlier this month that left a teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg, Mountain View police said Wednesday.

The carjacking happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and police responded to Bay and Centre streets to find a 17-year-old boy had been shot.

Police said he was an employee at a nearby America’s Tires business, and told officers a man had walked up to him, told him he wanted a car the victim was standing near, then shot him in the leg.

The man and another suspect then allegedly stole a blue Subaru sedan and fled from the area.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a tourniquet applied to his leg and was released a few days later. Police said he is recovering from his injuries at home.

On Feb. 3, Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies observed the stolen Subaru in Richmond and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver tried to escape but crashed the car, and 21-year-old Eduardo DeJesus Flores was taken into custody.

Marcos Mendoza Alcalde, 29, who is suspected of shooting the victim, was arrested while leaving his apartment in Richmond on Monday. Richmond police assisted in the arrest and Alcalde was taken into custody after hailing a ride-hailing vehicle.

Police said the ride-hailing vehicle was safely pulled over and Alcalde was detained by police. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime. Alcalde also has an outstanding warrant, according to Mountain View police.

There are no other suspects in the shooting and carjacking, police said.

