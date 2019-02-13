



VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — New cell phone video arose Wednesday that showed a new angle of the officer-involved shooting in Vallejo.

In the disturbing footage, you can hear the moment when six Vallejo officers opened fire on 20-year-old rapper Williebo McCoy at a Taco Bell drive-thru. Officers can be heard yelling, “Hands up! Hands up!” before the barrage of gunfire.

The video came from two eyewitnesses, Rolly Gabun and his friend Patrick Gabriel, who say they saw the shooting happen. They were parked roughly 50 yards away from the drive-thru.

“People started shouting and then gunshots, just like that,” said Gabun. Gabriel said he didn’t know until the next day that the man who was killed was McCoy, who he knew.

“He was my classmate in high school. Heartbreaking,” said Gabriel.

On Wednesday evening, Vallejo police released their first ever video press release to offer condolences, discuss the incident and to share new information.

Officers said that McCoy was slumped over and unresponsive in the car with a gun in his lap, with the transmission of the car in “drive.” When officers surrounded the car, they say McCoy woke up.

“The driver suddenly reached down for the firearm and at this point six officers fired their duty weapons at the driver,” they said.

Nither Gabun nor Gabriel could see whether McCoy reached for a weapon. They say they’re sharing the video tonight for McCoy’s family.

“So if the family ever needs proof of what happened, I could just step up and show what happened,” said Gabun.

Vallejo police say the investigation is still ongoing. They’re also waiting for the coroner’s report from the Solano County Sheriff.