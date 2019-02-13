



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Category 3 Atmospheric River roared into the Bay Area early Wednesday, triggering torrential rains, flooded roadways and falling trees to make for a treacherous morning commute.

A downed tree on northbound Highway 101 in Petaluma caused CHP to trigger a severe traffic alert shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday. The tree had fallen near East Washington Street and all lanes are blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. The tree was cleared and all lanes reopened at about 11:40 a.m.

CHP additionally reported that flooding had shut down CA-1 at two points between Petaluma Valley Ford and Middle Road in Valley Ford as well as between North Bay Hill Road and South Harbor Way in Bodega. All lanes remain closed in both directions at both locations.

Petaluma police were also reporting flooding in several areas, tweeting that Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road, while drivers were warned to use caution on Lakeville Highway due to minor flooding.

CHP in Napa reported that State Route 121 at State Route 12 was flooded at around 10:30 a.m., forcing drivers to take alternate routes.

The storm had Sonoma County in its bulls-eye overnight as an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory was issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Fueled by a steady downpour, Santa Rosa Creek overflowed over its banks into a nearby vineyards. The California Highway Patrol reported that several vehicles were stuck in standing water on Green Valley Road in Graton and two vehicles were trapped in two locations on Eastside Road, west of Windsor.

A rockslide early Wednesday also slowed traffic on Mark West Road in Santa Rosa.

By 7:30 a.m., Santa Rosa had gotten 2.58 inches of rain with Venado topping 4 inches, Pt. Reyes Station 1.94, Kentfield 1.97 and Mill Valley 1.58 inches. Sebastopol had seen 1.93 inches in the last 24 hours, and the Sonoma County Airport had 2.02 inches.

Small creeks and streams continue to rapidly rise this morning as heavy rainfall moves over the region. Several reports of flooding from media and law enforcement indicate roadways are beginning to be flooded. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! #CAwx #Flooding #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/cA8IQnc8g0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 13, 2019

“Several reports from local law enforcement indicated flooding over roadways in the region (the North Bay) as rapid rises continue on area creeks and streams, especially those draining into the main stem rivers,” the weather service said.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton and South Santa Rosa was where flooding would likely occur.

STORM UPDATE, per @NWSBayArea increase in rainfall over the North Bay this afternoon which will result in even greater flooding concern & possible thunderstorms. Stay away from creeks, do not drive through flooded road closures. Additional trees down possible w/ power outages. pic.twitter.com/FVYzSmh5CB — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 13, 2019

Willow Brook at Penngrove Park was above moderate flood stage by 7:30 a.m. Sonoma County officials reported that Skylane Blvd was closed between Airport Blvd and Kittyhawk Blvd due to flooding.

The weather service said several rivers including the Russian, San Lorenzo, Pajaro, Carmel and Big Sur will see rapid rises over the next 24 to 48 hours because of storm runoff.

The Russian River at Guerneville was forecast to rise above flood stage by Friday. The river was projected to reach 34.4 feet, above the minor flood stage of 32 feet.

In San Francisco, minor flooding had closed the Great Highway at Lincoln along the coast line.

Standing water and minor flooding also created treacherous driving conditions during the morning commute. The California Highway Patrol reported numerous spinouts and crashes.

Check out this flooding on #101NB in #Marin at the Lucky drive exit. Take it slow today! @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/pFXuquPVOM — Emily Turner (@emilyKPIX) February 13, 2019

Traffic into San Francisco was slowed around 7:30 a.m. by a motorcycle crash and the commute from the Carquinez Bridge to the MacArthur Maze was taking an hour.

A fallen tree in in Walnut Creek was blocking the 1500 block of Homestead Avenue between Seven Hills Ranch Road and Danforth Lane, according to a statement police issued online just before 10 a.m.

Crews were working to clear the scene.

Luckily no damages to homes near 1500 Homestead Ave in Walnut Creek, where a valley oak tree has fallen across the road. City crews are clearing the tree. pic.twitter.com/zkPsSdXP97 — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) February 13, 2019

In Castro Valley, a sinkhole opened up on Somerset Avenue were a water main broke in the midst of the storm. An SUV got stuck in the sinkhole, but the driver managed to get out of the vehicle without injury.

East Bay MUD officials were uncertain if the storm contributed to the water main break, but crews were investigating as the worked to fix the problem.

That Castro Valley sinkhole tried to swallow this SUV, only managed to get one of the front wheels. Driver was ok, and able to walk her son to school. pic.twitter.com/LneSP9NTzC — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) February 13, 2019

CHP in Santa Cruz tweeted a photo of a car that got stuck on a flooded road that showed the vehicle in water that was at windshield level, warning drivers not to tempt fate.

Important reminder as we continue to see heavy rains. Do not drive through roadways that are flooded. You never know how deep the water may be. This driver was fortunate to escape on Brookwood Dr in Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/uORKA5g7Zk — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 13, 2019

Minor mudslides were also reported throughout the Bay Area.

“Recent rainfall has saturated soils across the area, and the additional heavy rainfall will create the potential for widespread shallow landslides, rockslides, and debris flows,” the weather service said. “Periods of heavy rainfall will likely inundate storm drains with rapid rises on small creeks and streams.”

Gusty winds also toppled trees and power lines in the region. A power outage in San Jose darkened more than 1800 homes while trees had fallen in Atherton and on Foster City Blvd.

The weather service issued a high wind warning for the Bay Area until 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines — scattered power outages were expected,” the weather service warned. “Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.”

Officials also announced that the increment weather had forced them to close the Oakland Zoo.

Due to inclement weather Oakland Zoo is *CLOSED* today Wed 2/13. pic.twitter.com/FRWUMEb5Ts — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) February 13, 2019

Windy and wet conditions also slowed the morning commute on BART trains and San Francisco International Airport was reporting delays and cancellations. United Airlines announced because of the chaotic travel situation at SFO, it was waiving any fees travelers would have incurred while rebooking flights.

