DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, have again introduced legislation to ban the sale of guns and ammunition at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

In addition to banning gun and ammunition sales, Senate Bill 281 introduced Wednesday would also transfer the state-owned venue’s entire 68-acre property from the hands of the California Department of Food and Agriculture to a locally controlled joint powers authority, Wiener’s office said.

The proposed Cow Palace Joint Powers Authority would then have full control over the site and would be responsible for designing a new strategy, including the construction of housing and mixed-use development.

Because the Cow Palace sits at the edge of Daly City’s border with San Francisco, the CPJPA would have three members appointed by Daly City’s City Council and three members appointed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors would also appoint one member, while the governor would also appoint one member to represent the state, according to Wiener’s office.

In 2018, Wiener and Ting pushed Senate Bill 221 to ban gun shows at the state-owned venue, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it.

“For decades, the Cow Palace has ignored the needs of our local communities around gun shows and our desperate need for more housing,” Wiener said in a news release.

“This legislation will ban these gun shows once and for all. The community has also asked for a plan to turn the vast and largely empty land surrounding the Cow Palace into a more community centered space, including developing housing and mixed-use development. Yet, once again, the Cow Palace has disregarded the local community’s requests,” he said.

If passed this time around and signed by new Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would exclude gun buy-back events held by law enforcement agencies.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.