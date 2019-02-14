LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — CHP on Thursday afternoon reported multiple incidents on Highway 17 in Los Gatos — including a tree that fell onto a vehicle in the roadway — that for a time blocked traffic in both directions.

As of shortly after 4 p.m., CHP said the combination of the accident and a downed tree in the northbound lanes of the highway south of Summit Road had left all lanes blocked.

Chopper 5 video showed CHP investigating an earlier crash on northbound Highway 17 with a single overturned car before coming across the second incident involving multiple vehicles and a downed tree.

CHP Santa Cruz said about an hour after the rollover accident that seriously injured the driver, a tree came down on the southbound side of Highway 17 and struck a car traveling northbound.

The driver of that car was knocked unconscious and hit several other cars. Video appeared to show that the accident involved at least four or five other cars. The driver of the vehicle struck by the tree was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

As of shortly before 5:30 p.m., the left southbound lane of the highway had reopened to traffic.

Cars traveling north on Highway 17 were seen being turned around by CHP. Traffic on southbound Highway 17 had also slowed to a crawl.

Multiple incidents affecting both N/B and S/B Highway 17 in the area of the summit. Traffic is being diverted, consider alternate routes for your evening commute. @CHPSanJose @CHPscrz https://t.co/HmHjr3PFPV — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) February 15, 2019

Traffic is being diverted off to Summit Road. Motorists traveling on Highway 17 are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.