SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A mudslide ripped through a hillside home in Sausalito early Thursday, slamming the duplex into a neighboring home and trapping a woman inside, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Guadalupe River was threatening to overflow its banks, forcing residents in at least one San Jose neighborhood to flee their homes.

The Bay Area was being pounded for a second day by a potent atmospheric river that has dumped several inches of rain across the region. A flash flood warning was in effect for Sausalito and the entire Bay Area.

The early Thursday morning twist to the storm were powerful winds ripping through the Bay Area. Gusts as a high as 70 mph have been recorded during the early morning hours. Thousands had lost power overnight due to toppled trees and power lines.

The wintry onslaught proved to be too much for a saturated hillside near Sausalito Blvd. on a picturesque hillside in Sausalito. In the predawn hours, a duplex was ripped from its foundation around 3 a.m. and hurled down the hillside along with rocks, trees and mud into a second house on Crescent Ave.

A football field size debris field roared 75 feet down the hillside.

Woman was trapped in the crumbled duplex before being freed by first responders. She was conscious and rushed to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. The woman who suffered minor injuries was in the second story of the duplex at the time of the slide.

No one was injured in the second home. Police and firefighters were evaluating other homes in the neighborhood to see if they were also being threatened by the unstable hillside. There was also a gas leak that crews were trying to cap.

Meanwhile in San Jose, residents living near the Guadalupe River were ordered early Thursday to evacuate immediately as the waterway approached flood stage.

City officials issued the alert at 4:21 a.m. The National Weather Service reported that the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway was at 8.81 feet at 4:45 a.m., slightly above flood stage. The river was forecasted to rise to near 9.1 feet by 6 a.m. Thursday.

“It is urgent and important to evacuate to the homes of family or friends, or to San Jose’s designated evacuation center at Willow glen Community Center, 2175 Lincoln Avenue,” the alert said.

Police and firefighters went door-to-door to warn residents and tell them they must leave.

Some 800 residents who live between Willow Glen Way and Atlanta Avenue were advised to leave their homes with important documents, medicines and spare clothes.

“We don’t anyone to be too alarmed, but we want them to be prepared,” said city spokeswoman Rosario Neaves.

The city has opened an evacuation center Willow Glen Community Center at 2175 Lincoln Avenue in San Jose. Anyone not living in an immediate evacuation area was asked to remain in place but be alert to changing conditions.

Neaves said city officials were also watching the Ross Creek area, but no evacuations have been ordered for anyone living near that waterway as of

4:50 a.m.