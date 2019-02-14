SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A massive police presence surrounded a UPS truck following a pursuit and standoff in San Jose on Thursday evening, closing down the road and backing up traffic.

Multiple lines of San Jose Sheriff and SJPD patrol vehicles blocked the truck on the road at North First St. and West Trimble Rd, near VTA light rail tracks. Commuters were trapped as they were trying to get onto I-880 and Highway 101; VTA lines were also affected.

Avoid the area of first Street and Trimble. Suspect vehicle is stopped but the scene is not secure. Please stay away for your safety. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

CHP confirmed that the vehicle was involved in a shooting. The incident started near Highway 87 at Chynoweyh Ave and Pearl Ave in South San Jose.

CHP said the suspect carjacked the UPS truck and had hostages in the vehicle, including the truck’s driver.

A driver and a passenger were seen sitting at the front of the truck. A female passenger got out of the truck and approached police with hands up around 5:40 p.m. and was taken into custody. It wasn’t known yet whether the person in custody was a hostage or was involved in the shooting.

Police seemed to be negotiating with individuals still in the truck, indicating that the person was armed and could harm the hostages.

At 6:20 p.m., one hostage was reported safe by the Santa Clara County Sheriff. They said the suspect was still in the vehicle and has shot at deputies during the pursuit.

Update: Hostage is safe and has been rescued. Suspect is still in the vehicle and has shot at deputies during the pursuit. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/IafnucsOAP — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

At around 6:45 p.m., the driver of the truck got out and walked backward toward police with his hands up. At 7:00 p.m., the suspect attempted to flee the vehicle, but quickly went down. Officers quickly converged on the vehicle and the suspect, who they handcuffed on the ground.

Gunshots were fired, but it is currently unknown whether the suspect shot himself or if police shot him. He was pronounced dead at around 7:20 p.m.

KPIX 5 reporter Maria Medina said that the suspect was seen making a phone call minutes before he fled.

The front passenger wheel of the truck appeared to have blown out.

“UPS is grateful that our driver was released, and we’re thankful to local police who responded to the situation. The safety of our people is our top priority. We are assisting local authorities as we can,” said a UPS spokesperson.

Commuters traveling eastbound and westbound were most heavily affected by the road closure.

The incident caused a VTA Light Rail service disruption between Karina and Tasman stations. Alternate bus service is being provided in San Jose for both the Alum Rock/Santa Teresa and the Mountain View/Winchester light rail lines.

This is a breaking news development. Stay with CBS SF as we update with the latest information.