SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An evacuation order was lifted for San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood Thursday morning, just hours after police and firefighters went door-to-door telling residents they needed to leave.

CJ Durkin was among the residents rousted out of bed.

“They said flooding was imminent and we needed to evacuate,” he told the San Jose Mercury News. “We started packing the pets, loading the photo albums, loading the electronics…Anything that’s going to cost a lot of money.”

The Durbins then headed to the evacuation center located at a nearby community center.

City officials issued the alert at 4:21 a.m. after the National Weather Service reported that the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway was at 8.81 feet, slightly above flood stage.

“It is urgent and important to evacuate to the homes of family or friends, or to San Jose’s designated evacuation center at Willow glen Community Center, 2175 Lincoln Avenue,” the alert said.

Some 800 residents who live between Willow Glen Way and Atlanta Avenue were advised to leave their homes with important documents, medicines and spare clothes.

“We don’t anyone to be too alarmed, but we want them to be prepared,” said city spokeswoman Rosario Neaves.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the evacuation order was lifted, after the river crested and forecasters predicted the river would continue to recede as the day continues.