SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There was mass chaos in the audience at the Friday night performance of Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

CBS Sacramento reporter Shirin Rajaee was watching the show when, she reports, people ducked and ran out of the theater, with at least one person yelling “gun.”

Police told Rajee that a woman was having a heart attack, when someone in the theater saw her and thought she had been shot.

In a matter of seconds, nearly everyone in the theater took cover.

During the ensuing chaos, people were jumping in police patrol cars, fearing an active shooter.

The theater was cleared out and a woman was taken out in an ambulance.