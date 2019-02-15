SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Showers, hail and high winds were felt across the Bay Area Friday as the wild weather that has settled over the region this week continued.

While there was also more sunshine than Bay Area residents have seen for much of the week at points, passing storm cells delivered brief but heavy moments of precipitation throughout the day.

BB-sized pellets of hail were report falling everywhere from the North Bay to San Francisco to down the Peninsula.

HAIL: Dozens of reports of hail & heavy downpours, with sunshine before and after. These "scattered downpours" will continue into the weekend. Isolated thunder possible, too. Sunglasses & umbrellas needed! #CAwx @KPIXtv #SF pic.twitter.com/ACfDwRA7Mh — Paul Deanno (@PaulKPIX) February 15, 2019

KPIX viewer Rich Wilson posted video Friday afternoon of a heavy round of hail falling in Nob Hill.

The cooler temperatures brought by the system also meant that there was a dusting of snow at some higher elevations around the Bay Area.

The Napa County Sheriff’s office posted the below video of flakes falling on Mount St. Helena Friday.

The weather also led to a number of power outages in the Bay Area Friday, according to PG&E.

More than 2,000 people had lost power in the North Bay and more than 1,000 had lost power in the Peninsula as of 3 p.m. Friday, PG&E officials said.

Hundreds were without power in the South Bay, around 60 were without power in the East Bay, and almost 40 were without power in San Francisco.

“PG&E’s service area continues experiencing outage activity as another cold weather system produces scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon,” Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Storms are expected to continue through Sunday.