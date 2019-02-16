STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Point, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Homicide Investigation

OAKLEY — A man slain Friday night in Bay Point was 18 years old, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 8:48 p.m. to the first block of Lancaster Circle in Bay Point, an unincorporated community in Contra Costa County.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound and the fire department and an ambulance arrived. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department did not release any information on what led to the shooting, or whether any suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing by detectives from the sheriff’s homicide unit.

Anyone with any information about shooting is asked to contact investigators at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600. For any tips, call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or e-mail tips@so.cccounty.us

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s