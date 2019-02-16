OAKLEY — A man slain Friday night in Bay Point was 18 years old, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 8:48 p.m. to the first block of Lancaster Circle in Bay Point, an unincorporated community in Contra Costa County.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound and the fire department and an ambulance arrived. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department did not release any information on what led to the shooting, or whether any suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing by detectives from the sheriff’s homicide unit.

Anyone with any information about shooting is asked to contact investigators at (925) 646-2441 or (925) 313-2600. For any tips, call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or e-mail tips@so.cccounty.us

