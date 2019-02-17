STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Hit-and-run collision, Pedestrian hit, Pedestrian Hit And Run, Surveillance video

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — Police in Santa Rosa want you to take a good look at a home-security video clip of a hit-and-run collision involving a 7-year-old girl.

The girl was struck Saturday afternoon as she was crossing Louis Krohn Dr., south of Highway 12, by a black, 2-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes or BMW.

A rooftop surveillance camera caught the disturbing incident showing two young children bolt across the street when a car slams into one of them, knocking her several feet forward. She lands on her back, gets up and runs off, apparently unhurt.

If you have think you know who owns or was driving the car, call the Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s