SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — Police in Santa Rosa want you to take a good look at a home-security video clip of a hit-and-run collision involving a 7-year-old girl.

The girl was struck Saturday afternoon as she was crossing Louis Krohn Dr., south of Highway 12, by a black, 2-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes or BMW.

A rooftop surveillance camera caught the disturbing incident showing two young children bolt across the street when a car slams into one of them, knocking her several feet forward. She lands on her back, gets up and runs off, apparently unhurt.

If you have think you know who owns or was driving the car, call the Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.