STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campbell, PG&E, Power outage, San Jose, Saratoga

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A large and widespread power outage affected 21,663 PG&E customers in the South Bay, according to PG&E.

The outage was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday evening. Customers immediately lost power.

PG&E did not immediately know the cause of the outage but said they are investigating the cause. Crews assessed power lines and poles to find the root of the outage.

At around 10 p.m., the utility said they believed there was some sort of equipment issue at the Saratoga substation. Power was restored to the afflicted area at around 10:30 p.m.

Some of the affected areas included the cities of Campbell, Saratoga and West San Jose and Los Gatos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s