ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Police in Rohnert Park arrested a man Saturday in connection with driving under the influence and resisting then felony evading an officer.

Around 10:25 p.m., an officer was walking into a gas station at 5060 Redwood Drive when he noticed a silver Volvo with no license plates. When he came back out of the store, he saw the car now had out of state license plates, according to police.

When the officers went to talk to the people in the car, the driver, 40-year-old George Lawton suddenly drove off and left behind one of the passengers.

Fifteen minutes later, a K-9 officer found the Volvo on 4990 Commerce Blvd. Lawton fled again as the officer tried to approach him. After a brief two-minute car chase down Redwood Drive and Milbrae Avenue, the Volvo tried to make a turn and went through a fence flying into a large trailer that was parked in front of a house. The trailer crashed into the house, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said he smelled of alcohol and looked to be under the influence. They determined the car was not stolen.

After being medically cleared by a doctor, Lawton continued to fight the officers in the hospital parking lot.

