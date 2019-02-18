STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Officer-involved shooting, Police shooting, The Napa County Sheriff's Office

NAPA (CBS SF) — An armed suspect was shot and killed by a Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputy in rural Napa County on late Sunday night, according to sheriff’s officials.

Police said a deputy was patrolling the 1100 block of Henry Road around 10:59 p.m. Sunday when they contacted a vehicle with a male driver, sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said. At 11:05 p.m., Wofford said the deputy reported that shots had been fired.

According to Wofford, the suspect, only described as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene and had a firearm in their possession. The sheriff’s deputy wasn’t identified.

There are no other suspects at this time and no other people were in the vehicle, Wofford said.

