FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Tesla driver was lucky to walk away from a fiery crash Monday morning in Fremont.
Police believe fatigue could have been a factor in the crash on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue.
The Tesla slammed into a tree about 7:10 a.m. Southbound lanes on Paseo Padre reopened about 10:45 a.m.
The driver, the only occupant in the car, suffered only minor injuries, police said. KPIX 5 has learned the driver was a Tesla employee.
Engineers from the nearby Tesla factory came to the scene to investigate before the vehicle was towed away, according to police.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report