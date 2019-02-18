Filed Under:Fiery Crash, Tesla, Tesla Model X


FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Tesla driver was lucky to walk away from a fiery crash Monday morning in Fremont.

A Tesla Model X hit a tree and caught fire in Fremont on Monday. (Kiet Do via Twitter)

Police believe fatigue could have been a factor in the crash on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue.

The Tesla slammed into a tree about 7:10 a.m. Southbound lanes on Paseo Padre reopened about 10:45 a.m.

The driver, the only occupant in the car, suffered only minor injuries, police said. KPIX 5 has learned the driver was a Tesla employee.

Engineers from the nearby Tesla factory came to the scene to investigate before the vehicle was towed away, according to police.

