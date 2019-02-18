



FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Tesla driver was lucky to walk away from a fiery crash Monday morning in Fremont.

Police believe fatigue could have been a factor in the crash on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue.

The Tesla slammed into a tree about 7:10 a.m. Southbound lanes on Paseo Padre reopened about 10:45 a.m.

The driver, the only occupant in the car, suffered only minor injuries, police said. KPIX 5 has learned the driver was a Tesla employee.

Engineers from the nearby Tesla factory came to the scene to investigate before the vehicle was towed away, according to police.

This isn’t the first time Tesla engineers get sent out to the scene of a crash. They are headquartered right here in town so it’s convenient for them to do so. They don’t always come, but it’s not unusual when they do show up. — Kiet Do (@kietdo) February 18, 2019

