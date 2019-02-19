  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A woman died after a crash between a speeding vehicle and a big-rig on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro that shut down lanes late Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The crash was reported at about 10:55 a.m. on northbound Highway 880 just north of Floresta Boulevard.

According to CHP Officer Manuel Leal, a vehicle was speeding and weaving in and out of lanes when it hit the big-rig in the far right lane on the highway, causing a female passenger in the vehicle to be ejected.

She has been pronounced dead, while the male driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain, Leal said. The big-rig driver was not injured.

The three right lanes of southbound Highway 880 remained blocked as of 1:30 p.m., he said.

Authorities reported all lanes were reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Motorists were advised to expect residual delays.

Tractor trailers were allowed to use eastbound I-580 through Oakland during the I-880 lane closure.

