FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A fiery crash claimed one life, left two others with serious injuries and shut down state Highway 12 in both directions in Fairfield on Tuesday morning, according to police.

California Highway Patrol officials said the collision occurred shortly before 12:50 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Beck Avenue. The force of the impact sparked a fire that engulfed one of the two vehicles.

A passing citizen stopped and assisted a sheriff’s deputy and Fairfield police officers as they tried to extinguish the vehicle fire and remove two occupants from the car.

The occupants of the car and the solo occupant of the sport utility vehicle were then all transported to local trauma centers with serious injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, a 62-year-old male passenger in the car died from injuries he received during this collision.

There was no estimate for when the roadway will reopen, police said. There were detours around the area, but police advised motorists to avoid the area because there is heavy traffic.

 

