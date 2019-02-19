OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Former president Barack Obama and Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke at a huge town hall in Oakland on Tuesday to empower minority youth.

The event is part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance put on by the Obama Foundation at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center.

Obama was greeted by hundreds of young people, mostly boys and young men, who came from all over the country to attend the first-of-its-kind summit.

The event marked five years singe Obama launched the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which has now expanded into a network of nonprofits designed to uplift boys and men of color.

“The purpose of this summit was number one to say five years after this started we’re not going anywhere,” said Obama. He said that, more importantly, the summit was a chance to connect with young people who are making a difference.

“An opportunity to see young men all across the country who are not reported on enough who are doing positive work who are leaders in their communities.”

It was also an opportunity to have tough conversations. Curry spoke to the attentive crowd about his own personal struggles in his early life.

“Just in general, self confidence was not always something that was natural for me,” said the three-time NBA champion.

Singer John Legend performed for the crowd and then led a powerful discussion with the mothers of Oscar Grant, Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis–all victims of gun violence.

The mothers told the young men that their songs’ deaths have sparked a movement.

“You are our tomorrow. You are the ones who will be on the front lines,” said Wanda Johnson, Oscar Grant’s mother.

“It’s not about Trayvon anymore. It’s about the young people in here,” said Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin.

The second and final day of the convening continues on Wednesday, featuring “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler of Oakland alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.