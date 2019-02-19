  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — On Thursday, 3,000 Oakland teachers are set to walk off the job. What is a parent to do?

Here’s a short guide with the help of the school district as to what impact the strike will have on the daily routine of students.

  • Oakland Schools will remain open and students are expected to attend

  • School principals, office staff and qualified temporary emergency teachers and support staff will educate and supervise students during the strike.

  • The temporary teachers will not be picking up lesson plans where our OUSD teachers left off, but principals will have access to appropriate instructional plans

  • The school district wants to stress that these applicants are qualified individuals who will be fully vetted – just as any District employee is vetted – before offers of temporary employment are made.

  • Striking teachers are permitted to peacefully picket outside of school grounds

  • Special Education programs will have modified schedules and programming.

  • Special Education administrators will be supporting classified staff in ensuring students are supervised during the school day and have appropriate instructional materials and activities.

  • During a potential teacher strike, our transportation vendor, First Student, will continue to provide transportation for all students who receive this service.

  • School nutrition services will provide lunch service during a strike. Breakfast choices will be simplified and available in the school’s respective cafeteria, kitchen or multipurpose room.

  • All state and federally funded afterschool programs will remain in effect

    Here are the requirements that temporary teachers must fulfill

    • Bachelor’s degree with a 2.7 GPA or higher

    • Successful completion of the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST) or eligibility for CBEST Waiver based on undergrad transcripts

    • Strong references from the last three years of work experience

    • A successful interview conducted by the Recruitment and Selection staff

    • Fingerprint and health clearance

    • Authorization to work in the U.S

