OAKLAND (CBS SF) — On Thursday, 3,000 Oakland teachers are set to walk off the job. What is a parent to do?

Here’s a short guide with the help of the school district as to what impact the strike will have on the daily routine of students.

Oakland Schools will remain open and students are expected to attend

School principals, office staff and qualified temporary emergency teachers and support staff will educate and supervise students during the strike.

The temporary teachers will not be picking up lesson plans where our OUSD teachers left off, but principals will have access to appropriate instructional plans

The school district wants to stress that these applicants are qualified individuals who will be fully vetted – just as any District employee is vetted – before offers of temporary employment are made.

Striking teachers are permitted to peacefully picket outside of school grounds

Special Education programs will have modified schedules and programming.

Special Education administrators will be supporting classified staff in ensuring students are supervised during the school day and have appropriate instructional materials and activities.

During a potential teacher strike, our transportation vendor, First Student, will continue to provide transportation for all students who receive this service.

School nutrition services will provide lunch service during a strike. Breakfast choices will be simplified and available in the school’s respective cafeteria, kitchen or multipurpose room.

All state and federally funded afterschool programs will remain in effect