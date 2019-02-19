Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — On Thursday, 3,000 Oakland teachers are set to walk off the job. What is a parent to do?
Here’s a short guide with the help of the school district as to what impact the strike will have on the daily routine of students.
- Oakland Schools will remain open and students are expected to attend
- School principals, office staff and qualified temporary emergency teachers and support staff will educate and supervise students during the strike.
- The temporary teachers will not be picking up lesson plans where our OUSD teachers left off, but principals will have access to appropriate instructional plans
- The school district wants to stress that these applicants are qualified individuals who will be fully vetted – just as any District employee is vetted – before offers of temporary employment are made.
- Striking teachers are permitted to peacefully picket outside of school grounds
- Special Education programs will have modified schedules and programming.
- Special Education administrators will be supporting classified staff in ensuring students are supervised during the school day and have appropriate instructional materials and activities.
- During a potential teacher strike, our transportation vendor, First Student, will continue to provide transportation for all students who receive this service.
- School nutrition services will provide lunch service during a strike. Breakfast choices will be simplified and available in the school’s respective cafeteria, kitchen or multipurpose room.
- All state and federally funded afterschool programs will remain in effect
Here are the requirements that temporary teachers must fulfill
- Bachelor’s degree with a 2.7 GPA or higher
- Successful completion of the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST) or eligibility for CBEST Waiver based on undergrad transcripts
- Strong references from the last three years of work experience
- A successful interview conducted by the Recruitment and Selection staff
- Fingerprint and health clearance
- Authorization to work in the U.S