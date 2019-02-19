2019 Survivor Casting Call Information





Steps to Register for the Survivor Casting Call

Step 1: First, check the eligibility requirements [CLICK HERE]

Step 2: Register for the Survivor Casting Call [CLICK HERE]

Step 3: Fill out and bring the Release and Waiver form to the Casting Call [DOWNLOAD HERE]

Step 4: Get ready to have some fun!



Casting Call Event Information

When: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Time: 10:00am – TBD

Where: Travel & Adventure Show*, Bay Area, Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy., Santa Clara, CA 95054

Website: https://travelshows.com/shows/san-francisco-bay-area/

Who: You must be 18 years or older to audition. Please check eligibility requirements here. You must be a United States citizen and be living in the United States. You must pre-register before the event in order to audition. Each applicant is encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for the show.

Questions: Call us at our Survivor Casting Call Line (415) 765-8989.

Suggested Questions to Answer While Auditioning

1. Why do you think you could win Survivor?

2. If you are a fan…please tell us why.

3. How do you already play Survivor in your daily life? Give examples!

4. What past Survivors are you most like in real life?

ABOUT SURVIVOR – WATCH THE NEW SEASON OF SURVIVOR ON WEDNESDAYS AT 8PM, ONLY ON KPIX 5.

SURVIVOR on CBS is an Emmy Award-winning reality adventure show hosted by Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst, which places a group of contestants in an isolated location. They must provide food, water, fire, and shelter for themselves. The contestants compete in a series of challenges for rewards and immunity. The contestants are progressively eliminated from the game from fellow contestants until one remains and is then awarded $1 MILLION DOLLARS!

ABOUT THE TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW – SEE ADAM KLEIN, SURVIVOR SEASON 33 WINNER, SPEAK AT THE SHOW.

Discover the leading destinations, local travel experts, top celebrity personalities, comprehensive content, and exclusive travel deals that you just can’t find anywhere else. See Adam Klein speak on Saturday, March 23, 3:45pm at the Savvy Traveler Theater. He will be taking pictures and signing autographs before and after his talk at the Taiwan Tourism Booth #705, sponsored by Taiwan Tourism, the Heart of Asia! This is the best travel show on the planet; check it out: https://travelshows.com/shows/san-francisco-bay-area/

*The Travel & Adventure Show is a ticketed event. All of our pre-registered applicants will receive two complimentary admission tickets to the show (one for yourself and a friend). So make it a fun day and plan to spend some quality time before or after your audition enjoying the Travel & Adventure Show!

For more detailed information on Taiwan Tourism, visit: http://www.go2taiwan.net/

