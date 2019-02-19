BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A woman was grabbed by a suspect while walking Sunday afternoon near the University of California at Berkeley campus, police said Monday.

About 3:30 p.m., the woman was walking east on Hilgard Avenue when she felt a tug on her coat and a full hand grab on her right buttock, according to police.

The woman continued to walk before looking back and saw the suspect was walking behind her, about an arm’s length away.

Afraid to turn and confront the suspect, the woman continued to her next destination at Dwinelle Hall, where she met up with people who she knew, according to police. At that point the suspect was no longer behind her.

The woman then went to a local hotel and notified UC Berkeley police at 4:20 p.m.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information the crime is asked to call UC police at (510) 642-0472 during business hours, except holidays and (510) 642-6760 at all other times.

