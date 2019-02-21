SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak near San Francisco’s Hall of Justice has prompted a shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning.

The leak, which began just after 10 a.m., is occurring near Seventh and Bryant streets. Police have closed the intersection.

Gas leak on 7th at Bryant St. All traffic in the area being diverted. Please avoid the area. @PGE4Me and #yoursffd is on the scene. @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/5EiVuRrbdJ — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 21, 2019

The leak appears to be associated with a nearby construction project.

PG&E crews arrived on scene as of 10:30 a.m.

The Seventh Street off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 80 is also closed as a result of the incident.