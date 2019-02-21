Oakland Teachers:Teachers Strike Survival Guide for Parents, plus a look back at 1996 Oakland Teacher Strike
San Francisco Hall of Justice (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gas leak near San Francisco’s Hall of Justice has prompted a shelter-in-place advisory Thursday morning.

The leak, which began just after 10 a.m., is occurring near Seventh and Bryant streets. Police have closed the intersection.

The leak appears to be associated with a nearby construction project.

PG&E crews arrived on scene as of 10:30 a.m.

The Seventh Street off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 80 is also closed as a result of the incident.

