SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was injured and five dogs were found dead following an RV fire in North San Jose early Friday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Component Drive and Orchard Parkway around 5:45 a.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames, according to Capt. Mitch Matlow of the SJFD.

One person was suffering from minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The dead dogs were found inside the RV, Matlow said.

Matlow said firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.

