SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of young activists confronted U.S. senator Dianne Feinstein in her Bay Area office on Friday, demanding she support a “green new deal” that other Democrats have proposed.

The middle and high school kids are part of a group called “The Sunrise Movement” and after the meeting they tweeted that the senator “seems to be stuck in the past.”

Sen. Feinstein said she does not respond to ultimatums. She also pointed out that she was recently re-elected by a margin of nearly one million votes in California. She later tweeted:

“Unfortunately, it was a brief meeting but I want the children to know they were heard loud and clear. I have been and will remain committed to doing everything I can to enact real, meaningful climate change legislation.”

After the encounter and social media posts, the Democratic Sen. Feinstein has pulled in praise from pundits on the right. Two prominent conservative writers, Ben Shapiro and Erick Erickson, tweeted that they now “love” Feinstein.