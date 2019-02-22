Union City police outside of James Logan High School following report of a stabbing on campus, February 22, 2019. (CBS)

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A high school in Union City was under lockdown Friday after reports of a student being stabbed, according to police.

The incident happened at James Logan High School on the 1800 block of H St. in Union City.

Union City police said officers were clearing the school and trying to find the suspect.

A parent of a ninth-grader told KPIX 5 said he received a text message from the school reporting the stabbing which said a student was injured and was hospitalized.

No other information was immediately available